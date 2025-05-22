A British woman has tragically plunged 60ft to her death from a scenic beauty spot in Majorca, Spain.

The 39-year-old was rushed to hospital on Monday after falling from a lookout point in the Palma neighbourhood of El Jonquet, which overlooks the sea. Police and paramedics who responded to an emergency call stabilised her and she was transported to hospital, where she was admitted into an intensive care unit.

The unnamed Briton died the same night at Palma's Son Espases Hospital, according to reports. Palma police have opened an investigation.

Insiders close to the ongoing probe confirmed police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the tragedy and said the woman's death was not being treated as a crime.

Detectives have spoken with witnesses who saw the woman fall. It was not immediately clear if she was on holiday in Majorca or lived locally.

The spot where the tragedy took place is called Mirador des Jonquet. It is described in travel reviews as a captivating scenic spot that beckons visitors with stunning vistas and a tranquil atmosphere. The area around it is popular with people enjoying leisurely strolls who include many tourists.

Palma itself, the resort city and capital of the Spanish island of Mallorca (Majorca), in the western Mediterranean, is a popular holiday destination for Brits. The most impressive landmark is the massive Santa María cathedral which overlooks the Bay of Palma.