British tourists mocked for climbing Mount Yotei on Hokkaido, Japan, wearing shorts and T-shirts
The pair, who have not been named, set out on May 13 to hike up snow-capped Mount Yotei on Hokkaido, one of the country's coldest islands.
But hours later they called Japan's emergency services to say they were so cold they feared they would freeze to death before they could get to shelter.
A police helicopter with 10 rescuers aboard found them just after 6pm huddled together only 500ft from the summit but they were astonished at the couple's clothes.
The pair were suffering from hypothermia but recovered after being flown to hospital to warm up.
One baffled rescuer said: "They appeared to have little knowledge of or experience in mountaineering."
The couple were described only as a 30-year-old man and his 29-year-old girlfriend.
But the pair became a laughing stock in Japanese media with one news site calling their call for help "the dumbest mountain rescue of the year."
Another published a snap of a model in pyjamas with a caption saying: "Even this woman is dressed more sensibly for a spring Mt. Yotei hike."
