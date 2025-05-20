A British tourist who spent over three hours trapped in an eight-foot sand hole said he believed he was going to die before beachgoers rescued him.

The incident happened on Copacabana Beach in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 22, but only emerged in social media on May 16.

Jensen WJJ Sturgeon, from England, was found buried waist-deep in a hole he had dug himself when it collapsed around him. He had reportedly decided to dig as deep as he could and struck water, creating a quicksand-like trap that caused his legs to sink and become stuck.

Jensen Sturgeon was rescued after spending more than three hours in the sand in Copacabana Beach, Brazil, Note: Licensed photo | @jws.9/Newsflash/NX

In a video circulating on social media, more than 30 people, including beachgoers, vendors, and lifeguards, can be seen trying to rescue the tourist.

Some were digging around him, while others handed over bits of wood and rope in an attempt to pull the man out, but nothing seemed to work.

According to witnesses, the rescue took over three hours. During that time, Jansen became the centre of attention on the beach, and was even given a beer to stay hydrated.

He was eventually pulled out by rescuers as onlookers applauded.

In another video sent to Newsflash, filmed at the airport before he flew home, 22-year-old airport worker Jensen said: "I'm Jensen from England and I'm the guy who got stuck in that hole.

"I was digging an eight foot hole and, eh, basically what was going through my head [was], I thought I was going to die. But luckily I had good people to save me. Obrigado to the people of Rio that helped me out."

