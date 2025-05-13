A former Premier League star has been banned from contacting his former lover ahead of his trial accused of "sickening" sexual and psychological abuse against her.

Justice officials in Brazil have transferred the trial of former West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet from Rio de Janeiro to Parana state, where much of the alleged abuse occurred.

The first hearing is due to take place on May 20 at Sao Jose dos Pinhais Criminal Court.

Blonde lawyer Larissa Natalya Ferrari, 28, claims the French national squad player subjected her to shocking "physical, moral, psychological and sexual violence" during their affair.

Married Payet, she says, made her drink her own urine and water from the toilet, and lick the floor during their six-month fling, which ended in March this year. The 38-year-old father of four played for West Ham between 2015 and 2017 and has been at Vasco da Gama in Brazil since 2023.

Larissa Natalya Ferrari and Dimitri Payet | Newsflash/NX

Photos given to police and prosecutors show her body covered in bruises and abrasions which he says were caused by the player .

The mum-of-two said: "He's a sick monster. I was scared for my life, and I'm still scared."

Judges will hear how the pair hooked up when lifelong Vasco da Gama fan Larissa began messaging Payet while he was playing for the Rio team. But, claims Larissa, the relationship quickly became abusive as Payet used her vulnerability caused by her borderline personality disorder to abuse her.

Larissa Ferrari poses in undated photo. She reported violence against Dimitri Payet @larissaferrarif/Newsflash/NX | @larissaferrarif/Newsflash/NX

She said: "Dimitri knew about my passion and psychological problems, using this against me. Dimitri convinced me to put my head in the rubbish, in the toilet, made me drink my own urine and other sexual bizarre acts."

The case had originally been scheduled to be heard in Rio but justice officials switched it to Parana state, saying Larissa had been living there when most of the alleged abuse occurred.

Payet was ordered not to contact Larissa in person, by phone or online after she claimed the switch made her more vulnerable.

But Payet's lawyer Sheilla Lustoza told local media: "The request is unnecessary because Dmitri would never approach the petitioner or impose any risk on her physical or emotional integrity."

Larissa says she will appeal the transfer of the case to Parana.

Story: NewsX