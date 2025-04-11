Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 28-year-old woman who claims that she had an affair with West Ham legend Dimitri Payet has said that she suffered sexual, physical and psychological abuse and was even made to drink her own urine.

Larissa Natalya Ferrari, a lawyer and a lifelong Vasco fan, where Payet currently plays, said that she had a relationship with the married athlete and father of four from September 2024 to March 2025.

In her testimony, the lawyer said that "she was attacked by Dimitri Payet, leaving marks on her body, and suffered physical, moral, psychological and sexual violence."

Picture shows Larissa and Payet, undated. She reported violence from Dimitri Payet. Note: Private photo taken from local media. (Newsflash/NX) | Newsflash/NX

In images she shared online, Larissa showed a number of bruises on her body she claims resulted from the abuse.

She has also filed a complaint with the police, with the Civil Police of Parana and the Women's Assistance Police Station (Deam) in Jacarepagua, in the West Zone of Rio.

Larissa said: "The first signs of aggression were in December. I asked for two tickets to the Vasco and Atletico Mineiro match: one for me and one for my friend. And my friend posted a photo of this courtesy without his name appearing and published it on Instagram. And he got very angry with me. It was the first time he really offended me, he used psychological pressure on me and it was the first time we argued."

Larissa Ferrari poses in undated photo. She reported violence Dimitri Payet. (@larissaferrarif/Newsflash/NX) | @larissaferrarif/Newsflash/NX

She added: "From that day on, he started to talk about punishment because I had disappointed him. I started to feel emotionally violated because he had already started to put pressure on me. During sex, he started to hit me, step on my face, my body.

"I was afraid to say anything because I knew it was a punishment for my mistake and if I didn't accept the punishment, I could lose him. So, yeah, I ended up accepting it."

She claims that Payet was "emotionally blackmailing her to gain sexual advantage."

Larissa says she suffers from borderline personality disorder, which is characterised by sudden mood swings and hypersensitivity in personal relationships.

She claims that the player knew about her condition and took advantage of it.

According to the documents, the attacks took place between January 25 and February 6.

Larissa said that she was even forced to put her head in the toilet and to drink her own urine.

She said: "Dimitri convinced me to put my head in the rubbish, in the toilet, made me drink my own urine and other sexual bizarre acts."

A Vasco fan since childhood, Larissa told local media that the first contact with the player took place through Instagram before they started talking on WhatsApp and eventually meeting up in person.

She highlighted that she had to leave Rio de Janeiro and is currently undergoing treatment with psychologists and psychiatrists, in addition to taking prescription medication to treat the trauma she suffered. She also said that her goal in talking about her story is to help women who are in similar situations.

Payet is expected to be heard in the coming days. Vasco has said that for now, it will not comment on the case.

