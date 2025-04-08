Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A top Brazilian model and DJ has been arrested and accused of running an international luxury prostitution ring in Portugal.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Dourados, in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul, Regina Episcopo has lived in Europe for over 30 years and is based in Portugal.

Episcopo was arrested last Tuesday, April 1, during a police operation dubbed the "Last Massage" where five other people were arrested including a police officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as playing at events and radio stations, DJ Episcopo is reportedly also a producer, businesswoman and international model. She has over 65,000 followers on Instagram and presents herself as the owner of two Nuru Spa businesses in the Portuguese capital Lisbon and in Cascais.

DJ Rebeka Episcopo, or Beka, undated. She was arrested in Portugal. Note: Private photo taken from social media. (@bekaepiscopo/Newsflash/NX) | @bekaepiscopo/Newsflash/NX

'Nuru' means 'slippery' in Japanese and during a nuru massage, a person lathers themselves in oil and lies across the naked body of the client and rubs their bodies together.

She is suspected of running a female prostitution network. In addition to the practice of sexual exploitation, the group to which Rebeka belongs is accused, according to the Portuguese police, of tax evasion.

In addition to the arrests, around €107,000 in cash, two bank checks totalling €10,000 and documents allegedly proving the criminal group's activities were seized.

The Portuguese judiciary ordered on Saturday, April 5, that Episcopo remain in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Story: NewsX