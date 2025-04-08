Model and DJ Rebeka Episcopo - Beka - accused of running international luxury prostitution ring

A top Brazilian model and DJ has been arrested and accused of running an international luxury prostitution ring in Portugal.

Born in Dourados, in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul, Regina Episcopo has lived in Europe for over 30 years and is based in Portugal.

Episcopo was arrested last Tuesday, April 1, during a police operation dubbed the "Last Massage" where five other people were arrested including a police officer.

As well as playing at events and radio stations, DJ Episcopo is reportedly also a producer, businesswoman and international model. She has over 65,000 followers on Instagram and presents herself as the owner of two Nuru Spa businesses in the Portuguese capital Lisbon and in Cascais.

'Nuru' means 'slippery' in Japanese and during a nuru massage, a person lathers themselves in oil and lies across the naked body of the client and rubs their bodies together.

She is suspected of running a female prostitution network. In addition to the practice of sexual exploitation, the group to which Rebeka belongs is accused, according to the Portuguese police, of tax evasion.

In addition to the arrests, around €107,000 in cash, two bank checks totalling €10,000 and documents allegedly proving the criminal group's activities were seized.

The Portuguese judiciary ordered on Saturday, April 5, that Episcopo remain in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related topics:InstagramPortugal

