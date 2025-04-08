Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fashion influencer celebrated for her 55-inch rear end is hiring a butler who really has to be willing to work his way up from the bottom.

And while voluptuous Gracie Bon is offering nearly 10,000 Brazilian reals (£1,350) a month, the lucky candidate will certainly earn every cent of it.

Gracie's humungous rear end, she confesses, means she cannot quite reach around to wipe her own backside.

So as well as driving her around and helping her with filming, her new employee will have to get to grips with what is literally a sh*tty job.

The plus-size Panamanian model advertised the dubious role in a special video to encourage applicants.

Posing in a revealing micro bikini she says in English: "People always ask me how I wipe so I actually want to tell you about that. I'm opening a job position called the butt-ler. So this butt-ler would drive me and go everywhere I go. I’m going to pay 10k reals a month, but you need to know that there’s a lot of work."

Gracie, who has more than 10 million Instagram followers, continues: "He would help me clean the house, cook for me, drive me."

Gracie Bon poses in undated photo. She wants to hire a butler. Note: Private photo taken from social media | @graciebon/Newsflash/NX

Then with a shake of her rear end she adds: "But of course the most important thing is that he will help me reach places I can't reach by myself."

Applicants are invited to leave their details in a comment on the post, being viewed at the rate of 1,000 per hour. Gracie, who was born in Panama, claims she inherited her eye-popping curves from her mum and denies using AI or Photoshop to give them a boost.

She said: “People should stop saying I'm an artificial intelligence. I am not artificial intelligence. There are a lot of fake profiles pretending to be me. If you want to talk to the real thing, I’ll be there.”

But her 55-inch rear end has not always brought her fans, she says.

Gracie said: "I was at Disney, I wanted to have fun with my brothers, but our day was ruined by all the people who were having fun with the size of my body.

"The worst thing is that they teach their children to do the same. They kept taking pictures of me, they gave me ugly looks all the time and they kept laughing at me."

