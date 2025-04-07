Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A top beauty queen has died trapped beneath the rubble of her 12-storey building that collapsed in the devastating earthquake that hit Myanmar.

Miss Tourism Myanmar 2018, named as Silimee, also spelt Sili Mee, 28, was reportedly found dead following the 7.7-magnitude quake that hit the country on 28th March.

Sili Mee was reportedly killed when the Sky Villa apartment complex in Mandalay she lived in collapsed.

Her body was found among the wreckage on 2nd April.

Sili Mee was popular in the country after being crowned Miss Tourism Myanmar 2018 and representing the country at the Miss Tourism World 2018 and Miss Tourism World Intercontinental 2019 pageants.

The Miss Tourism Myanmar organisation said in a statement: "Miss Tourism Myanmar 2018 Silimee, who represented Myanmar in the Miss Tourism World 2018 competition, tragically passed away in the aftermath of the earthquake on 28th March 2025."

Picture shows Silimee, undated. She died in the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar. Note: Private photo taken from social media. (Newsflash/NX) | Newsflash/NX

It added: "Silimee was trapped in the collapse of the Sky Villa in Mandalay during the earthquake and was found dead by rescue teams on 2nd April 2025."

She is among the over 3,000 victims so far whose lives have been claimed by the natural disaster. Over 4,500 people were injured, and hundreds of people are still missing as search and rescue efforts are reportedly becoming more difficult. Over 1,900 rescue personnel from 15 countries have been deployed to assist in the disaster zone.

