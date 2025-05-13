This is the moment a low-flying duck puts police in a flap after being clocked by a traffic speed camera.

Astonished cops in Koniz, Bern canton, Switzerland, discovered the image on May 10 when they checked what had triggered the radar trap in an suburban low speed zone.

Pictures from April 13 show the speedy mallard zooming through the 30kph (18.6mph) trap at 52kph (32mph) - almost double the speed limit.

A "speeding" duck has been caught in a speed trap in Koniz, Switzerland | Gemeinde Koniz/Newsflash/NX

Police released the image to warn motorists just how sensitive and inescapable their cameras are.

But the speed snap follows a similar case involving a pigeon in Bocholt, Western Germany, in February 2019. Police said the pigeon was flying at 45 kph (28mph) in a 30kph zone.

The pigeon caught on a speed camera in Bocholt in 2019 | CEN/Stadt Bocholt

The snap automatically triggered a €25 (£21.5) fine but baffled police could not work out where to send it.

A city police spokesperson said: "Whether the speedy bird wants to pay the €25 fine, and above all how, remains an open question.”

Other bizarre snaps have involved even more unusual images. In Moers, western Germany, a dog doing a poo on the pavement ended up in a speed camera snap triggered by a passing car doing 42kph.

