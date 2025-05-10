Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flamengo goalkeeper Agustin Rossi narrowly escaped injury after his armour plated car was struck by four bullets during an attempted robbery.

The incident occurred near Bonsucesso, a neighbourhood in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as Rossi and other team members were returning from a Copa Libertadores match against Central Cordoba on May 8.

The attack took place on the Linha Amarela expressway, where the players were travelling in their personal vehicles. Rossi's vehicle, which was armoured, absorbed the gunfire, preventing any injuries.

No other players were harmed, and the assailants fled without stealing anything. The club confirmed that all involved are safe and back at home.

The 29-year-old Argentine goalkeeper joined Flamengo in July 2023 and has since become a key player for the team.

The club released a statement saying: "Upon arriving back in Rio de Janeiro at around 5.30 am, returning home after a match in Argentina for the CONMEBOL Libertadores, two cars carrying Flamengo players were targeted in an attempted robbery on the Yellow Line, near the Bonsucesso area. The vehicle carrying goalkeeper Rossi, which is bulletproof, was struck by four gunshots.

"Despite the severity of the incident, the attempted robbery was unsuccessful, and none of the players or passengers in the vehicles were injured. All those involved have since returned to their homes."

The incident is being investigated.

