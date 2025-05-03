Colombian police officers decorated after joining gunfight in their pyjamas
The attack took place in the town of Remedios, in Antioquia province in north-western Colombia, on 25th April.
The women were asleep when they heard gunfire and rushed out to assist fellow officers.
Despite not being on duty, they intervened during the armed assault, believed to have been carried out by members of the Clan del Golfo, a criminal organisation associated with drug trafficking and violence.
Photos from the incident showed them in sleepwear with weapons drawn, while a low-resolution video captured the tense moments of the encounter.
The Colombian police have now formally recognised both officers with commendations for their actions.
One of the awardees is a Wayuu woman, part of an Indigenous community frequently marginalised in Colombian society.
Their intervention is credited with helping to repel the attackers and prevent further casualties. Police shared images from the award ceremony on social media, praising their quick thinking and courage.
The incident and their response have made them national icons.
Story: NewsX
