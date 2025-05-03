Colombian police officers decorated after joining gunfight in their pyjamas

By Michael Leidig
2 minutes ago
Picture shows the female police officers who came out in pajamas and sandals to defend their colleagues after they were attacked in Remedios, Colombia, April 25, 2025. (Newsflash/NX)Picture shows the female police officers who came out in pajamas and sandals to defend their colleagues after they were attacked in Remedios, Colombia, April 25, 2025. (Newsflash/NX)
Picture shows the female police officers who came out in pajamas and sandals to defend their colleagues after they were attacked in Remedios, Colombia, April 25, 2025. (Newsflash/NX) | Newsflash/NX
Two off-duty policewomen who were previously hailed for grabbing their guns in pyjamas and slippers to confront an armed ambush on their colleagues have now been officially honoured for their bravery.

The attack took place in the town of Remedios, in Antioquia province in north-western Colombia, on 25th April.

The women were asleep when they heard gunfire and rushed out to assist fellow officers.

Despite not being on duty, they intervened during the armed assault, believed to have been carried out by members of the Clan del Golfo, a criminal organisation associated with drug trafficking and violence.

Picture shows the female police officers who came out in pajamas and sandals to defend their colleagues after they were attacked in Remedios, Colombia, April 25, 2025. (Newsflash/NX)Picture shows the female police officers who came out in pajamas and sandals to defend their colleagues after they were attacked in Remedios, Colombia, April 25, 2025. (Newsflash/NX)
Picture shows the female police officers who came out in pajamas and sandals to defend their colleagues after they were attacked in Remedios, Colombia, April 25, 2025. (Newsflash/NX) | Newsflash/NX

Photos from the incident showed them in sleepwear with weapons drawn, while a low-resolution video captured the tense moments of the encounter.

The Colombian police have now formally recognised both officers with commendations for their actions.

Picture shows officers Valentina Meza and Yesica Guidao Roldan, undated. They received a tribute from the Antioquia Governor's Office. (Newsflash/NX)Picture shows officers Valentina Meza and Yesica Guidao Roldan, undated. They received a tribute from the Antioquia Governor's Office. (Newsflash/NX)
Picture shows officers Valentina Meza and Yesica Guidao Roldan, undated. They received a tribute from the Antioquia Governor's Office. (Newsflash/NX) | Newsflash/NX

One of the awardees is a Wayuu woman, part of an Indigenous community frequently marginalised in Colombian society.

Their intervention is credited with helping to repel the attackers and prevent further casualties. Police shared images from the award ceremony on social media, praising their quick thinking and courage.

The incident and their response have made them national icons.

