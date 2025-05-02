Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An influencer known for his motorcycle-themed social media content has been arrested for vehicle tampering and resisting arrest.

The incident occurred in Sepetiba, a coastal neighbourhood in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where influencer Thiago Brito Gomes was detained by police on May 1 after being found with a heavily modified vehicle.

Gomes, 38, who operates under the name "Macaco Louco Moto Pecas" on Instagram, made a name for himself pulling outrageous stunts on souped-up bikes, and sharing the clips with his nearly 100,000 followers.

Fans would tune in to see him pop wheelies, bomb down roads at breakneck speeds and weave through traffic. It was all captured on camera and posted online, often showing him wearing little or no protective gear.

The bikes he rode were often far from street legal, with heavy modifications that flouted the law and now form the basis of the charges he is facing. In some clips, he could be seen pulling tricks while dodging traffic laws, treating busy streets like a racetrack.

But authorities did not see the funny side and launched a crackdown, which came to a head when he allegedly tried to flee cops this week. According to reports the influencer attempted to flee when approached by officers but was quickly collared and taken into custody.

The vehicle in question had been altered beyond legal specifications, landing him with a charge for vehicle interference that made it unfit for public roads. He also faces a charge of resisting arrest for allegedly trying to give the slip to officers.

