Ana Paula Leme: Playboy model who kicked police officer in the groin is arrested again
Ana Paula Leme, 47, was seized by police following the night-time disturbance at a mini-market in Campinas, in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 28th April.
Police were called to the shop after staff reported a "visibly intoxicated" woman arguing with customers. When they arrived, officers instantly recognised Leme, who reportedly resisted arrest and refused to identify herself formally.
She was taken to the 1st Police District apparently behaving erratically and speaking incoherently. Leme was apparently in breach of an earlier court imposed curfew ordering her to stay home from dusk until dawn.
Inside the patrol car, she is said to have slurred her words as she tried to speak to the officers. She grew more agitated when they arrived at the police station and began yelling at them. It is currently unclear if she remains in custody or has been released.
Leme is no stranger to local law enforcement after previous run-ins with police.
In July 2024, she was convicted of drink-driving, resisting arrest, and contempt after assaulting an officer.
The brawl started when she mocked a petrol station shop assistant by calling her a "fat cow" after refusing to pay for beers and snacks.
Video footage of the bust up shows Leme in handcuffs as she agonisingly kicks one officer viciously in the groin and fights tooth and nail not to be put in the patrol car.
Later footage showed the cop doubled up in pain trying to catch his breath.
And in January, Leme was arrested again for drink-driving, leading to court-imposed measures, including a six-month driving ban and a night-time curfew.
The model, who boasts nearly 200,000 social media followers, first gained fame through the reality show Casa Bonita and has also worked as a performer on adult platforms.
Her legal team said they had no comment to make at this stage.
Story: NewsX
