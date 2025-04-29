Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This is the moment a groper is handed a painful lesson as he tries to molest an influencer while she is recording a social media clip.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furious Mansi Suravase was creating the footage on the staircase of her apartment block in India when a neighbour gatecrashed the filming.

Mansi, wearing a traditional cropped saree top and an embroidered white skirt, flattens herself against the wall to let him pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as he walks by, he reaches out to stroke her bare arm inappropriately before trying to walk off with a smug smirk.

Clearly angry, Mansi grabs his wrist and confronts him before dishing out a ringing slap to his cheek that echoes through the stairwell.

Influencer Mansi Suravase poses in undated photo. She slapped a man for inappropriately touching her | @i_mansi_21/Newsflash/NX

Obviously in pain he puts his hand to his face and staggers up the stairs mumbling: "Sorry, sorry, sorry."

Mansi said later: "I was randomly recording a Snap, and in my own building too, when this boy behaved in such a disgusting way."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She shared the clip with her 1.2 million Instagram followers on April 26 - and instantly received plenty of support.

One named as 'namita_dubey' said: "I wish I could go back in time and do exactly this to the men who groped me.”

And user 'divyasen' said: "These people think that they can do such cheap things and get away with it easily. So proud of what you did to him."

Then 'powar8708' wrote: "Well done Mansi."

And when Mansi, who regularly posts her modern take on traditional Indian dancing, confronted her groper's family they apparently refused to apologise.

She says they claim he has mental health issues and could not stop himself groping her. But Mansi said: "So just because of that, he can do anything without excuse?"

Story: NewsX