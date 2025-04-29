Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Global brands like McDonald's, Chanel and Rolex are rushing to reclaim their trademarks in Russia after years of leaving the market over trade sanctions.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Western brands began abandoning the Moscow market in 2022 as part of trade sanctions against the Kremlin for the invasion of Ukraine.

Now it has emerged that fast food giant McDonald's has made an application to Rospatent, the Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property, it emerged in local media on April 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rospatent is the federal agency responsible for state registration of intellectual property rights, including trademarks, patents, and inventions in Russia.

McDonald's is looking to return to Russia | -

McDonald's trademark application covers the sale of drinks and food, restaurant services, and delivery of food and drinks. The fast food giant has also separately filed applications for its McFlurry ice cream, drive-thru service, and Big Mac burger trademarks.

McDonald's suspended its operations in Russia in May 2022 following the start of the Ukraine conflict.

The brand's outlets were later sold to Russian businessman Alexander Govor and rebranded under the name "Vkusno - i Tochka" ("Tasty - period") in summer 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, luxury brands Chanel and Rolex have also successfully registered their trademarks with Rospatent, securing protection until 2034. Chanel, through its Swiss division Chanel SARL, registered three names: Chanel No. 5, Chance de Chanel, and Eclat Premier Chanel.

Chanel is looking to return to Moscow | NewsX

The trademarks cover the sale of colognes, perfumes, eau de parfum, deodorants, body care products, air fresheners, and toiletries.

Rolex registered its trademark through its Geneva-based company Rolex Promotions SA covering watches and related accessories.

The McDonald's move back was first registered four months ago (Dec 2024) , according to documents reviewed last January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scramble back to Moscow appears to be a clear sign that international brand owners are anticipating an end to the conflict and sanctions that starved Russia of Western goods.

Signals from the White House like US president Donald Trump's warming relationship with the Kremlin have apparently been taken as an indicator that sanctions will end soon.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) head, Kirill Dmitriev stated on March 28 that many global companies say they are keen to return to the Russian market.

Story: NewsX