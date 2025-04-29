McDonald's, Rolex and Chanel among the big brands looking to return to Russia
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Western brands began abandoning the Moscow market in 2022 as part of trade sanctions against the Kremlin for the invasion of Ukraine.
Now it has emerged that fast food giant McDonald's has made an application to Rospatent, the Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property, it emerged in local media on April 26.
Rospatent is the federal agency responsible for state registration of intellectual property rights, including trademarks, patents, and inventions in Russia.
McDonald's trademark application covers the sale of drinks and food, restaurant services, and delivery of food and drinks. The fast food giant has also separately filed applications for its McFlurry ice cream, drive-thru service, and Big Mac burger trademarks.
McDonald's suspended its operations in Russia in May 2022 following the start of the Ukraine conflict.
The brand's outlets were later sold to Russian businessman Alexander Govor and rebranded under the name "Vkusno - i Tochka" ("Tasty - period") in summer 2022.
Meanwhile, luxury brands Chanel and Rolex have also successfully registered their trademarks with Rospatent, securing protection until 2034. Chanel, through its Swiss division Chanel SARL, registered three names: Chanel No. 5, Chance de Chanel, and Eclat Premier Chanel.
The trademarks cover the sale of colognes, perfumes, eau de parfum, deodorants, body care products, air fresheners, and toiletries.
Rolex registered its trademark through its Geneva-based company Rolex Promotions SA covering watches and related accessories.
The McDonald's move back was first registered four months ago (Dec 2024) , according to documents reviewed last January.
The scramble back to Moscow appears to be a clear sign that international brand owners are anticipating an end to the conflict and sanctions that starved Russia of Western goods.
Signals from the White House like US president Donald Trump's warming relationship with the Kremlin have apparently been taken as an indicator that sanctions will end soon.
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) head, Kirill Dmitriev stated on March 28 that many global companies say they are keen to return to the Russian market.
Story: NewsX
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.