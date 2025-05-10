Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A blonde TikToker has been ordered to cover up after horrified theme park goers in Disneyland Tokyo complained about her revealing outfit.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tatiana Kaer had stripped down to a white one-shouldered, skin-tight tank top slashed all the way up to her boobs and low slung jeans when she was surrounded by security guards.

The Spanish fashion blogger, who has over 16m followers on TikTok, is seen in video footage of the encounter surrounded by nervous Japanese security guards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After talking to them she shrugs and puts on a thick leather jacket despite the 21C temperature.

Tatiana Kaer poses in undated photo. Security officers apparently asked the TikToker Tatiana Kaer to cover with jacket at Disneyland in Japan. Note: Private photo taken from social media. (@tatianakaer/Newsflash/NX) | @tatianakaer/Newsflash/NX

Afterwards she says in Spanish: "They just asked me to put on a jacket because people are complaining about my outfit. I don't understand what's wrong with my clothes."

After Tatiana shared the footage it went viral clocking up almost 55 million views.

Japan is known for its disapproval of revealing outfits worn in public, especially shoulderless tops, which are looked on as underwear.

Many social media users supported Disney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One TikTok follower write: "You're in Asia. It's a completely different culture from where you're from. Learn about their cultures and dress codes."

Another said: "Disney is a place with a family atmosphere. It's not a nightclub."

Story: NewsX