Disneyland: TikTok star Tatiana Kaer ordered to cover up by officials after wearing shoulderless top
Tatiana Kaer had stripped down to a white one-shouldered, skin-tight tank top slashed all the way up to her boobs and low slung jeans when she was surrounded by security guards.
The Spanish fashion blogger, who has over 16m followers on TikTok, is seen in video footage of the encounter surrounded by nervous Japanese security guards.
After talking to them she shrugs and puts on a thick leather jacket despite the 21C temperature.
Afterwards she says in Spanish: "They just asked me to put on a jacket because people are complaining about my outfit. I don't understand what's wrong with my clothes."
After Tatiana shared the footage it went viral clocking up almost 55 million views.
Japan is known for its disapproval of revealing outfits worn in public, especially shoulderless tops, which are looked on as underwear.
Many social media users supported Disney.
One TikTok follower write: "You're in Asia. It's a completely different culture from where you're from. Learn about their cultures and dress codes."
Another said: "Disney is a place with a family atmosphere. It's not a nightclub."
