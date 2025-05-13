Former Big Brother Brazil winner and singer Juliette Freire in hospital after breaking her nose by walking into a glass door
Former Big Brother Brazil winner Juliette Freire was rushed to hospital after cracking her hooter on the closed door at her house in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 8.
Home security video footage of the blunder shows Juliette, 35, wearing a bikini top and a beach skirt, about to to walk out onto her terrace to soak up the sun with friends.
But she does not notice that the full length glass door is closed and walks straight into it.
As she bounces back, her hands shoot up to clutch her nose while her friends run in to offer help as the clip closes.
A video she shared on Instagram with her 30 million followers shows her on a hospital gurney with surgical tape over her painfully swollen nose.
Juliette explained: "I just hit my mouth and nose on the window. I already cried a lot. I don't know if it's broken, but it's kind of crooked."
Emergency medic Andre Maranhao diagnosed a fracture on the right side of her nose and prescribed anti-inflammatory drugs and ice packs.
