This is the moment a singing star gets her latest smash hit as she breaks her nose walking into a glass door at her home.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Big Brother Brazil winner Juliette Freire was rushed to hospital after cracking her hooter on the closed door at her house in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 8.

Home security video footage of the blunder shows Juliette, 35, wearing a bikini top and a beach skirt, about to to walk out onto her terrace to soak up the sun with friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singer Juliette Freire, who fractured her nose in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, Brazil on May 8 | @juliette/Newsflash/NX

But she does not notice that the full length glass door is closed and walks straight into it.

As she bounces back, her hands shoot up to clutch her nose while her friends run in to offer help as the clip closes.

A video she shared on Instagram with her 30 million followers shows her on a hospital gurney with surgical tape over her painfully swollen nose.

Juliette explained: "I just hit my mouth and nose on the window. I already cried a lot. I don't know if it's broken, but it's kind of crooked."

Emergency medic Andre Maranhao diagnosed a fracture on the right side of her nose and prescribed anti-inflammatory drugs and ice packs.

Story: NewsX