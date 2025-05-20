A masked Mexican influencer who ran a popular citizen journalism page was shot dead just one day after another social media star was murdered during a livestream.

Jose Carlos Gonzalez Herrera, known online as "El Guerrero Fenix", was killed in the city of Acapulco on May 14.

The 39-year-old was ambushed by armed assailants while leaving a recording studio in the tourist area known as "La Parada del Vaquero" around 7.40pm.

He was shot multiple times inside his vehicle and died at the scene.

Gonzalez Herrera managed the Facebook page "El Guerrero, Opinion Ciudadana", where he posted satirical and critical commentary on political and social issues.

He was known for always appearing masked in his videos and had over 140,000 followers. This was not the first attempt on his life.

In June 2023, he was shot in both arms during a live broadcast covering a market fire in Acapulco. At the time, he accused the "mafia" of targeting him and criticised authorities for failing to protect him.

His killing came just a day after 23-year-old beauty influencer Valeria Marquez was murdered during a TikTok livestream in Zapopan, Jalisco.

Marquez was shot multiple times by a man posing as a delivery driver while broadcasting from her salon.

Authorities are investigating both deaths.

