A Malaysian influencer was divorced by her husband during a live TikTok stream watched by over 20,000 people.

The incident happened in Shah Alam, a city in Selangor, Malaysia, though the precise date of the broadcast has not been disclosed.

Siti Jamumall, 26, who has more than 700,000 followers on TikTok, was hosting a livestream when her husband, 22-year-old Khairul Aiman ​​Abdul Kudus, entered the room and declared "I divorce you" three times.

Malaysian influencer and TikToker, Siti Jamumall poses in undated photo. She was divorced by her husband live on TikTok. Note: Private photo taken from social media. (@sitijamumall/Newsflash/NX) | @sitijamumall/Newsflash/NX

This phrase, known as "triple talaq," is recognised in some interpretations of Islamic law as a binding divorce.

The couple, who share a child together, were living apart before the incident but had not formalised their separation. The video has since gone viral across Malaysian social media platforms, prompting widespread public discussion.

Siti later shared that the experience left her in shock and distress, and she is now undergoing treatment for anxiety and depression.

Husband divorces influencer Siti Jamumall live on TikTok. The couple had previously appeared at the Shah Alam Syariah Lower Court on May 6, 2025 following their first divorce but they chose to remarry | @sitijamumall/Newsflash/NX

She told local media that she had not expected the divorce to be made public in such a humiliating way. Siti also revealed she had been trying to keep the marriage together for the sake of their child, despite their estrangement.

She is receiving psychological support and has urged her followers to prioritise mental health when dealing with relationship trauma.

