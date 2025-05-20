TikToker Siti Jamumall divorced by husband during livestream
The incident happened in Shah Alam, a city in Selangor, Malaysia, though the precise date of the broadcast has not been disclosed.
Siti Jamumall, 26, who has more than 700,000 followers on TikTok, was hosting a livestream when her husband, 22-year-old Khairul Aiman Abdul Kudus, entered the room and declared "I divorce you" three times.
This phrase, known as "triple talaq," is recognised in some interpretations of Islamic law as a binding divorce.
The couple, who share a child together, were living apart before the incident but had not formalised their separation. The video has since gone viral across Malaysian social media platforms, prompting widespread public discussion.
Siti later shared that the experience left her in shock and distress, and she is now undergoing treatment for anxiety and depression.
She told local media that she had not expected the divorce to be made public in such a humiliating way. Siti also revealed she had been trying to keep the marriage together for the sake of their child, despite their estrangement.
She is receiving psychological support and has urged her followers to prioritise mental health when dealing with relationship trauma.
