Brit tourist Ryan George jailed for stealing perfume from Tan Son Nhat airport shop in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The incident took place at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, a major urban centre in southern Vietnam, on May 17 last year.
Accused Ryan James George was reportedly caught on CCTV pinching the scent while browsing in the departures area.
The footage reportedly showed him tucking the 100 ml bottle worth 5.1m Vietnamese dong (£145), into his bag before walking away without paying.
He was swiftly stopped by airport security and handed over to local police.
During a hearing held on Tuesday, May 13, at the Ho Chi Minh City People's Court, 31-year-old George was found guilty of theft and was sentenced to 14 months in prison.
Under Vietnamese law, even petty theft can result in prison time, especially when committed in international transit zones.
George reportedly admitted to the crime both during questioning and during the trial. He told judges he had intended to sell the stolen perfume.
Story: NewsX