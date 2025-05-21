A teenage beauty influencer and her airline worker boyfriend have been seized by police after being caught driving through Dublin with more than GBP 5,000 in their car.

Laryssa Sales, 19, and airline help-desk staffer Otavio Martin de Sousa, 30, both originally from Brazil, were stopped as they drove through the Irish capital on May 18.

A bail hearing was told that police discovered a bag full of ecstasy, cocaine, ketamine and cannabis worth €6,090 (£5,140) in the glove box.

Police officer Darragh Mylod told Dublin District Court on May 19 that when the car was stopped Sales "leaned forward to the glove box in what looked like panic".

Laryssa Sales, 19, was arrested in Dublin | @laryssasalespinello/Newsflash/NX

She told police, Judge Gerard Jones heard, that the cannabis, worth €1,640 (£1,400), was for her own use and that she and her partner were not involved in drug trafficking.

Officer Gillian Slane told the court that "very unco-operative" Sales, who had claimed to be pregnant, gave a false addresses in Dublin and would not open her phone to confirm her name.

He said: “I don't know she is who she says she is.”

The court heard how the officers also found €3,000 (£2,500) in cash in a door pocket, weighing scales and drugs packing material.

Online, Sales flaunts a VIP lifestyle wearing designer gear in glamorous locations for her 20,000 Instagram followers. Both Sales and Martin de Sousa were denied bail after police told the court they feared the couple would flee back to Brazil.

Judge Jones remanded them in custody for a further hearing on Saturday saying: "She would be on the next plane out of this country, if she got bail."

