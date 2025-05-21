Britain has become a bigger enemy to Russia than Ukraine, a new Kremlin commissioned poll has revealed.

The results of the survey carried out by the Russian state-run VTsIOM analytical centre across Russia were revealed on May 19.

Keir Starmer's government was considered a hostile power by 42 per cent of those asked, ranking above the USA and even Kyiv. It was only topped by France which was identified as Russia's biggest enemy by 48 per cent.

Germany was next on the risk list with 41 per cent.

Graph showing Russian public opinion on the most hostile countries according to a VTsIOM poll, with France topping the list with 48%, followed by Great Britain (42%) and Germany (41%) in Russia | VTsIOM/Newsflash/NX

Bafflingly Ukraine, which has been at war with Russia for three years, ranked only fourth with 38 per cent saying it is an enemy. And America, which topped Moscow's hate list since Cold War Soviet days, now ranks at just five with a score of 27 per cent.

Even Poland, which has announced a huge rise in defence spending along its border with non-NATO countries, was rated only sixth with a vote of 26 per cent.

Canada, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia rounded out the top 10 with votes of between 9 and 18 per cent of those asked.

China remained the country considered Russia's closest ally with 65 per cent of the vote with Belarus second at 41 per cent.

VTsIOM said the responses came from a representative sample of 1,600 Russians aged 18 and above from all regions of the country.

They said the margin of error did not exceed 2.5 percent.

