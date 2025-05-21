The Foreign Office has issued a stark new travel warning for the popular holiday hotspot Turkey.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British tourists have been issued a stark travel warning of a "risk of serious injury or death". Turkey is a popular beach destination for Brits as well as those with a taste for extreme sports.

However, following a series of fatal incidents involving British nationals, the UK Government has updated its travel advice for Turkey, adding new warnings about the risks of extreme sports. The Foreign Office advisory now specifically warns of the dangers associated with paragliding following incidents involving British nationals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The updated guidance warns that "paragliding is an extreme sport and carries the risk of serious injury or death" and notes that British tourists have suffered fatal and serious injuries while participating in the activity in Turkey. It says: “Paragliding is an extreme sport and carries the risk of serious injury or death. British nationals have died or been seriously injured whilst paragliding in Turkey.

The Foreign Office has issued a stark new travel warning for the popular holiday hotspot Turkey. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“Make sure you are given full instructions and training before your activity. If you are near where paragliding activities take place, be aware that the landing area may be in a public area. Keep a reasonable distance from potential landing zones for your personal safety.”

The Foreign Office's advises tourists to thoroughly research operators before booking any adventure activities, emphasising that travellers should "make sure your travel insurance covers you for all activities you do" and take time to understand policy limitations. These warnings form part of the UK's broader travel advice for Turkey, which aims to help British nationals stay safe while visiting the popular holiday destination.