The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for the Caribbean island Barbados.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foreign Office says the holiday island has a “deceptively strong” risk and has warned UK holidaymakers. The Foreign Office says: “Always take great care when swimming. Currents can be deceptively strong, including on some of the popular beaches on the south and west coasts.

“Some beaches do not have lifeguards or warning flags. Existing lifeguard stations are not manned 24hrs a day. Motorized water sports equipment, including jet skis, dive boats on snorkelling tours, and catamarans, may operate near to the shore. Be mindful of these as well as other swimmers who may use non-motorised, large water equipment like surfboards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for the Caribbean island Barbados. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

It adds: “Swimming is not recommended on many of the east-coast beaches where currents are particularly strong. Follow local warnings.”

Barbados is widely considered a bucket list holiday destination. It is known for its exceptional beauty, from white sandy beaches to Harrison's Cave to Andromeda Botanic Gardens.

But before visiting the destination, it's important to be aware of the FCDO's latest travel guidance. This includes the most up-to-date information on warnings and insurance, entry requirements, safety and security, health, and getting help.

The FCDO constantly updates its travel guidance for all holiday destinations. To ensure a safe and well-informed trip, it's best to consult this before going abroad.