The UK’s Foreign Office has updated its advice for travelling to India after tensions rose between the country and its neighbour Pakistan.

The flashpoint was an April 22 attack on a popular tourist site in India-controlled Kashmir which left 26 civilians dead, mostly Hindu Indian tourists. New Delhi has blamed Pakistan for backing the attack in the Baisaran Valley, a picturesque meadow in Pahalgam - an accusation Islamabad which has rejected.

In revenge for this attack, this week India launched a series of strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-administered areas of Kashmir.

Last night the violence continued, with Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanging heavy volleys of shells and gunfire across their frontier in Kashmir overnight last night, killing at least five civilians.

Because of this the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has updated its advice for those travelling to India and Pakistan.

Kashmir has long been a disputed area between the two countries. A 1972 agreement established which country would administer which areas of Kashmir, with the Line of Control dividing the two, but both claim authority over all of Kashmir.

Smoke billows after an artillery shell landed in the main town of Poonch district in India's Jammu region on May 7 | Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images

What does the Foreign Office say about India, Pakistan and Kashmir?

The FCDO says: “On the night of 6 May, the Indian Ministry of Defence stated it had struck nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. There are reports of fatalities and casualties. There are reports of artillery fire across the Line of Control. There are reports on 8 May of drone activity in the border states of Jammu and Kashmir (including in the city of Jammu), Rajasthan, Punjab, and Gujarat. Airspace remains closed to north and northwest of Delhi. Airspace restrictions may be announced or changed at short notice.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation closely. British nationals should stay up to date with our travel advice and follow the advice of local authorities.

“British nationals already in, or planning to travel to, the region should be aware of geopolitical tensions. You should remain vigilant, monitor the media and this travel advice, subscribe to email alerts and read our advice on how to deal with a crisis overseas. You should keep your departure plans under close review, ensure your travel documents are up to date and that you have the necessary visas for onward travel.”

FCDO advises against all travel within six miles of the India-Pakistan border. The Wagah-Attari border crossing is closed.

It has also advised against all travel to the region of Jammu and Kashmir - which includes Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, the city of Srinagar and the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, except for

travel by air to and from the city of Jammu

travel within the city of Jammu

travel within the Union Territory of Ladakh

In a separate warning the Foreign Office also advises against all but essential travel to the state of Manipur, which is on the other side of the country, on the border with Myanmar, including the state capital, Imphal. It said: “Curfews and restrictions continue in parts of Manipur following violent ethnic clashes that broke out in 2023. Intermittent incidents have continued and escalated in September 2024.”

Foreign Office travel warnings for Pakistan

Pakistan-Afghanistan border

FCDO advises against all travel to within 10 miles of the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

FCDO advises against all travel to these areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province:

Bajaur

Bannu

Buner

Chārsadda

Dera Ismail Khan

Hangu

Karak

Khyber

Kohat

Kurram

Lakki Marwat

Lower Dir

Mohmand

Orakzai

Peshawar, including the city of Peshawar

Swat

Tank

North Waziristan

Upper South Waziristan

Lower South Waziristan

the Karakoram Highway between Mansehra and Chilas via Battagram, Besham City, Dasu and Sazin up to the junction with the N15

the N45 Highway, from the north of the Mardan ring road, to the edge of Chitral City, including Kalash valley

Balochistan Province

FCDO advises against all travel to Balochistan Province.

Pakistan-India Border Area

FCDO advises against all but essential travel within 5 miles of the international border between Pakistan and India. The Wagah border crossing is closed.

FCDO advises against all travel to within 10 miles of the Line of Control.

FCDO advises against all but essential travel to all areas of Sindh Province north of and including the city of Nawabshah.