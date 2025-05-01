Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for Mexico after “attacks on public transport”.

Tourists in Mexico have been warned about ongoing cartel violence in Baja California Sur that has included "attacks on public transport" since April 24. The violence stems from a dispute between rival cartels, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Several municipalities have been affected by the violence, including popular tourist destinations Los Cabos and La Paz, as well as Mulegé. The FCDO has issued guidance for Britons in the region, urging them to follow the advice of local authorities.

The FCDO has emphasised that crime remains a serious risk to foreign nationals throughout Mexico, particularly in major cities and tourist resort areas. Street crime is highlighted as a specific concern. Many businesses, both Mexican and foreign-owned, opt to hire private security due to these safety concerns.

British travellers are advised to thoroughly research their destinations before travelling. The FCDO recommended only travelling during daylight hours when possible.

The warning reads: “Since 24 April a dispute between rival Cartels has included attacks on public transport in Baja California Sur. Affected municipalities include Los Cabos, La Paz, and Mulegé. Please follow the advice of local authorities”.

Tourists who need to report a crime should do so immediately at the nearest branch of the state prosecutor's office, known as "Agencia del Ministerio Público". It is essential to note that criminal investigations cannot proceed without a formal complaint to Mexican authorities.