Do not travel warning: US warns Americans not to travel to 21 countries - full list of State Department warnings
Americans have been warned not to travel to 21 countries. It comes as the U.S. tourism industry expects 2025 to be another good year in terms of foreign travellers. The number of international visitors to the U.S. jumped in 2024, and some forecasts predicted arrivals from abroad this year would reach pre-COVID levels.
But three months into the year, international arrivals plummeted. Angered by President Donald Trump’s tariffs and rhetoric, and alarmed by reports of tourists being arrested at the border, some citizens of other countries are staying away from the U.S. and choosing to travel elsewhere.
There are four travel advisory levels that the State Department can issue to a country.
Level 1: Exercise normal precautions.
Level 2: Exercise increased caution.
Level 3: Reconsider travel.
Level 4: Do not travel.
Listed below are the countries on the US ‘do not travel list’. The 21 countries that were issued a "do not travel" advisory for U.S. citizens include:
- North Korea
- Burkina Faso
- Yemen
- Iran
- South Sudan
- Syria
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Afghanistan
- Lebanon
- Central African Republic
- Belarus
- Iraq
- Ukraine
- Venezuela
- Haiti
- Libya
- Somalia
- Russia
- Burma
- Mali
- Sudan
For a full list of travel advisories, click here.
