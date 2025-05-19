A British tourist was reportedly stabbed and hurled him from a car, leaving him fighting for his life.

The incident occurred in Thailand, with the British man reportedly with three other people, including a Thai woman, in a white Toyota Veloz which stopped in a car park in Pattaya. The Brit was already covered in blood when the driver dragged him out of the backseat and dumped him onto the pavement.

Despite being weak and injured, the driver allegedly stabbed him with a knife before the group fled the scene. Shocked local taxi driver Sayan Samanmit, 49, who was waiting for passengers at the scene when it happened, immediately called the police. Footage showed the still-conscious man lying on the ground while paramedics tended to his wounds.

His injuries were so deep blood was still flowing through the thick bandage emergency responders put on. The left side of his face sustained a deep 10cm gash, while his chest and abdomen were slashed so severely internal fat protruded.

He was given first aid treatment before being taken to Pattaya Pathomkhun Hospital where he is in intensive care. Onlooker Sayan said: "A white Toyota Veloz drove into the parking lot. Two foreign men and one woman got out of the car.

"I heard shouting and then the car sped away. The foreign man was lying on the ground in pain."

Police Lieutenant Colonel Suthiraphan Tapsri said: 'We are urgently working on intercepting the car. It fled on Pattaya South Road, but there is still no sign of the perpetrator. The British man is still unable to give a statement.

“Our initial investigation shows he knew the attackers, and an argument could have led to the attack." Officers are currently reviewing CCTV in the area to trace the car that the alleged attackers used to escape.