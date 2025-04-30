Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many countries have decided to implement a tourist tax to boost economies and reinvigorate locals.

Originally, tourist tax was introduced by certain governments to temper over-tourism and generate income from large numbers of travellers entering the destination. Barcelona uses the city’s tourist tax to fund construction and development projects locally – typically it is around €9 per day per person for stays in Barcelona City.

Most tourist taxes are added onto the cost of your accommodation. In 2024, the UK imposed a new system called Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), whereby visitors from the US, Europe, Australia and Canada are required to apply for permission and pay to enter the country. After a series of delays, the system was eventually rolled out, in full, at the beginning of April 2025.

Thailand has also proposed implementing a travel tax by the end of 2025. If approved, the fee will be around £6.80 for those arriving by plane.

Which destinations currently impose tourist tax?

The below destinations impose tourist taxes on travellers entering the country, but the amount of tax charged changes frequently. Make sure you check with your accommodation or the tourism board for each destination before travelling to be sure how much you need to pay.

Austria

The cost of tourist tax is typically added onto your accommodation bill, and is around 3.2 per cent in Vienna.

Belgium

In Brussels tourist tax is around €4, and is added onto your accommodation bill, but it varies from city to city.

Bhutan

Until September 2027, the Daily Sustainable Development Fee in Bhutan has dropped to USD $100 for adults (around £7.50).

Bulgaria

Tourist tax in Bulgaria varies on destination and hotel standard, but it is usually around £1.30.

Caribbean Islands

Most of the Caribbean islands charge tourist tax, and the price ranges depending on the island – in St Lucia, for example, it is around $3 to $6, whereas in the Dominican Republic it is higher but usually incorporated into package holidays and airline fees.

Croatia

The cost of tourist tax in Croatia depends on the season you are travelling in and where you are staying, but the average is around €1 per adult traveller per day.

Czech Republic

In Prague, tourist tax typically costs around CZK 50 per night (around £1.71).

France

Here tourist tax is based on the level of accommodation, and ranges from less than one Euro for campsite stays to more than 15 Euros for ‘palace hotel’ stays.

Germany

It varies from city to city – in Berlin, the standard tourist tax is 7.5 per cent of the accommodation price.

Greece

The price you pay in Greece depends on the standard and size of your accommodation. It recently changed from a generic tourist tax to a more specific ‘climate tax’, making it clearer where travellers’ money is going, costing up to €8 besides other fees incorporated into hotel bills.

Hungary

Travellers should expect to pay a set fee of just over £2 per person per night for a maximum of six nights in Budapest. The fee does not apply to children aged under 18.

Indonesia

As of 2024, travellers have to pay 150,000 rupiah (around £7.60) upon entering Bali.

Japan

If you travel to Japan, expect to pay 1,000 yen (about £5.30) in tourist tax; early talks suggest this could increase fivefold in the coming years.

Malaysia

The cost of tourist tax across Malaysia is roughly £1.70 per night.

Portugal

Charges tourist tax in many cities and regions, including Lisbon and Porto. The cost can vary slightly between locations and the low and high (summer) seasons.

The Netherlands

The amount of tourist tax differs per municipality. Amsterdam is one of Europe’s most expensive places for tourist tax – in 2024, the rate was increased from seven per cent to 12.5 per cent of the accommodation price.

Switzerland

The price of tourist tax here varies depending on the destination, and it ranges from about CHF 2 (£1.81) to CHF 7 (£6.34) per person per night.

Slovenia

The rate changes from destination to destination (it is higher in cities than in more rural areas), but generally the cost is around €3.

Spain

Several cities in Spain have recently decided to raise the price of tourist tax, and other cities are in discussions about following suit. In Barcelona, the fee is a maximum of €7.50, whereas in the Balearic Islands the fee is between €1 and €4.

USA

When travelling to the USA from the UK, visitors need to apply for an ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation), which is a type of visa allowing travellers to stay in the country for up to 90 stays. It is valid for two years. The cost of an ESTA is $21 (about £17).