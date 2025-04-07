Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Temple Bar, a popular pub in Dublin, Ireland, has been slammed online after a user shared the receipt of the cost of his round of drinks.

The user posted the receipt on X, formerly Twitter, which shows a round of a beer, a Coke, two rums and six Baby Guinness shots - Kahlua and Baileys Irish cream - costing €107.20, around £90. A pint of Heineken alone cost $11.45.

The user posted the picture with the caption “suicidal”. Other users were quick to slam Temple Bar and its prices in the comments. One user wrote: “Nearly £70 for 6 baby guinness I’d never check my bank app again“.

Another user wrote: “That’s taking the p***. €11 for a pint?!”. The breakdown of the visit was a pint of Heineken at €11.45 (£9.75), a Coke that cost €4.95 (£4.20), six Baby Guinness shots priced at €11.35 (£9.70) each (totalling €68.10 (£58) for that portion alone), and two Malibu shots, also €11.35 each (£9.70), coming to €22.70 (£19). The receipt, dated Friday, April 4 at 2.52pm, quickly went viral.

The bottom of the receipt explains all prices includes a 23% VAT tax, as well as “live music and cover charge”. Some users did defend the pub , pointing to its location, entertainment and tourist demand.

One person said: "To be fair, as stated at the bottom of the receipt, prices include live music." Another argued: "You go to one of the most popular tourist bars in the world, then act shocked when it's expensive lmao."

The Temple Bar is famous for its 10am-2am live music sessions, flower-covered façade, 450-strong whiskey selection and increasingly for it's expensive drinks. In March, customers were appalled at the pub's prices during St Patrick's Day.

Punters who wanted to enjoy a Guinness at the historic pub, had to fork out a whopping €10.45 (£8.79) for a pint. According to the Irish Pub Guide, the average price of a pint of Guinness 'or any stout' in May 2024 in Ireland was €5.77 (£4.84).