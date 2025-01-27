Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Anna Duke, Traitors star and keen TikToker, has shared the most underrated spot in Ireland that she believes “should be a Wonder of the World”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old has posted several videos about Ireland's hidden gems and kicked one off with the reasons why tourists should give the capital a miss if they want to experience Ireland at its most magical.

She says: “Dublin is a really cool city - I even lived there for a decade - but it's where the most overrated spot in Ireland is: Temple Bar. I think, aesthetically, it looks like it's old Ireland - you get traditional music and there's a really good atmosphere. But it's not really authentic and, oh my god, the pints there are so expensive!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's where every tourist wants to go and I get it - I want to go to touristy things when I'm on holiday too - but I can guarantee you, there's not one Irish person drinking there.” Instead, Anna recommends hiring a car and heading to the west of the country, where “the magic of Ireland lies”.

Anna Duke, Traitors star and keen TikToker, has shared the most underrated spot in Ireland that she believes “should be a Wonder of the World”. (Photo: @anna_duke_ on TikTok) | @anna_duke_ on TikTok

She adds: “We have some of the most amazing scenery in the world, and some really ancient history. But nearly all of it can be found along the west coast.”

She believes the most underrated place in the country is a Unesco World Heritage Site in the east. She said: “I am obsessed with Newgrange. I think it should be one of the Seven Wonders of the World. It's famous in Ireland, but it should be globally famous!”.

Situated in County Meath, overlooking the River Boyne, Newgrange is an ancient temple built during the Neolithic Period, around 3200 BC, making it older than Stonehenge and the Egyptian pyramids. Anna believes the best time to visit this monument is on the winter or summer solstice, as the sun is setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explains: “It's so amazing. There's this tiny door you can walk through into the monument, and the light from the sun bounces off each wall and lights up the full chamber.

“It's also got these 12 stones around it and, each month, the sun changes to shine on a different stone, so it's one of the oldest calendars in the world. This is ancient, ancient, pre-pyramids Ireland, so the maps they would have had to do to figure out where exactly to place each stone to track a beam of sunlight… I don't know how they did it. We were smart!”.

She also recommends Dingle, on the southwest coast, partly because it “always feels really Christmassy”, as well as the Cliffs of Moher, where a scene from Harry Potter was filmed. She says: “They're these absolutely magnificent cliffs, and they make you feel so small. It feels like you're on the absolute edge of the world when you're standing on them.”

The Traitors star also revealed that her favourite part of Ireland is Sligo - a three-hour drive from her hometown of Wicklow, which is just south of Dublin on the east coast. She adds: “I always say that when I'm in Sligo, I feel like I never worry about anything. I could be going through the most stressful thing in my life, up at home, and then I go to Sligo and it doesn't exist.”