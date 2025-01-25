Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Paddy Cole, who had recently celebrated turning 85 on December 17, 2024, had been receiving hospice care.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irish saxophone player and singer Paddy Cole, who has died at 85, is survived by his wife Helen, and their three children, Pearse, Pat and Karen. Tributes have been flooding in for the musician on social media.

Singer Mary Black shared a tribute to Paddy Cole on Instagram and wrote: “Cannot believe the great Paddy Cole has left us.. What a beautiful man who would light up a room with his presence and talent! Sending deep condolences to Helen and his family. May he rest peacefully.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singer Simon Casey also posted on Instagram and wrote: “Rest in peace Paddy Cole. ONe of the all time greats and the most decent man in the music business. Condolences to Helen & family. You will be greatly missed Paddy.” Singer and songwriter Fergal Flaherty wrote: “Devastated and shocked to hear of the passing of one of Ireland's musical legends Paddy Cole. I was introduced to Paddy through my Dad and we became great friends.”

Fergal Flaherty also wrote: “He was such a great person to be around. He was so positive and energetic and loved performing no matter how many people were in front of him. Every so often, I would get a text to say ‘I’m in Tenerife, do you mind if I pop down and play a few tunes.’ I would reply ‘Paddy I need to think about it LOL.”

Paddy Cole started his career in the Maurice Lynch Band, and went on to front Paddy Cole Superstars and according to Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio, the musician also packed “out ballrooms with Paddy and The Capitol Showband.

Paddy Cole also became a part of The Big Eight Showband when he moved to Las Vegas in the 1970s and in 2019, he was honoured with a two storey mural in his native Castleblayney in Ireland.