I stayed at the Iveagh Garden Hotel during my one-night stay in Dublin and it was perfect.

The hotel is in a peaceful yet prime location as it isn’t far from Dublin’s most popular attractions including Trinity College and the famous pub Temple Bar. The four-star Iveagh Garden Hotel opened in February 2018 and became Europe's first fully sustainable hotel.

Grafton Street is just a short walk (5mins) from the Iveagh Garden Hotel which hosts some of Dublin's most popular shops and restaurants. The hotel is located in close proximity to St. Stephen’s Green park and the hotel backs onto the lovely Iveagh Gardens.

The hotel is nearby the city centre which is home to traditional pubs, tasty restaurants and quirky shops. The area has a lively nightlife with live Irish music in the pubs and a great atmosphere. It is a must see for anyone visiting the city.

If you are in the party mood, Copper Face Jacks nightclub is right opposite the hotel which has state-of-the-art lighting and a decidedly upbeat playlist. The club had a large queue outside and was very popular with the locals.

Opposite the hotel is Sophie’s Rooftop Restaurant, Terrace & Bar where I dined during my one-night stay in Dublin. Despite going at night-time the views were spectacular and the food was delicious. Having this restaurant just opposite the hotel was perfect as it allowed me to have some food and then venture into the city centre to enjoy Dublin’s nightlife. A tram stop is also just up the road from the hotel making it very easy to get around Dublin.

The hotel itself is beautiful with the rooms spacious, having everything you could need. The lobby and its staff were very welcoming, and for breakfast the next morning there was a wide variety of foods to choose from including pastries, fruits and cereals.

The bathroom comes with a large mirror which is perfect for getting ready and the shower had several options of usage. It had a ceiling level water jet and a lower hand held hose and hand rail. The room came with a safe, hairdryer, iron, and iron board. There was also a kettle with complimentary tea and coffee.

If you are looking for a hotel to stay at in Dublin then I would highly recommend booking the Iveagh. It is just outside the hustle and bustle of the main city, but still in walking distance so you are nearby the most popular attractions. Tram links outside mean it is even easier to get around the city. Look no further than the Iveagh!