Recently I watched Laura Whitmore host an intimate event in a small town in Ireland - and I thought it was really refreshing to see.

Whitmore hit the big time from 2020 to 2022 when she landed the role of Love Island presenter, taking over from Caroline Flack. Since quitting the show has taken a huge step back from being in the TV spotlight.

This is evident when I saw her host a small concert in a town called Naas in Ireland. It was called ‘Nothing Compares: A Celebration of Irish Women Artists’ and it was exactly as it says - a wonderful night celebrating female Irish musicians and artists including the likes of The Saturdays’ Una Healy and Imelda May.

At first I was really surprised that Laura Whitmore was hosting the event. After all, it was located in a small town in Ireland, in front of a small crowd of people - and a big difference to her presenting the likes of the huge reality TV show Love Island.

But, it was refreshing to see such a well-known and successful presenter hosting an event from where she comes from. And you could see that her presenting this show in a small town in Ireland brought her a lot of joy as she spoke about her love of being Irish, her love of her country and the fantastic female Irish singer-songwriters that were taking to the stage that evening.

Whitmore has been slammed as of late after her decision to share her private messages between herself and Caroline Flack. The former Love Island presenter shared an exchange of messages between the two of them on what marked the fifth anniversary of Caroline's passing. Laura had replaced Caroline as the host of the hit ITV2 dating series months before she died by suicide. And Laura's decision to make their private conversation public is said to have stunned Caroline's closest friends.

I think Whitmore has taken a lot of stick and criticism after taking the presenting role off Caroline Flack at the time on Love Island - and now with the sharing of the messages between the pair. But I do think she has good intentions, and was sharing to show friendship between the pair and remember Flack on the anniversary of her passing.

After seeing Whitmore present the intimate show in Ireland and then seeing her afterwards in a nearby hotel having breakfast with her family, it made me feel differently towards the star as it was really refreshing to see, and I thought good on her! She was getting breakfast with her family like anyone else, dressed down, and I thought it was really nice to see.

It seemed to me that she hasn’t succumbed to fame and she is happy doing these smaller events - even though they aren’t the most popular and don’t have the largest crowds. It was nice to see a Love Islander star and famous person hosting a show not just for the spotlight, we need to see more of it.