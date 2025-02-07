If you are looking for a delightful Irish town to visit away from the hustle and bustle of the popular and touristy destination of Dublin - then look no further than Kildare.

The town Kildare is just a 30-minute train ride away, or around an hour’s drive, from Dublin and is a great alternative place to explore in Ireland if you are looking for somewhere a bit different. The town is actually famous around the world for its horse-racing and picturesque landscapes.

The Curragh Racecourse, the home of Irish flat racing, is based in County Kildare, Ireland and the racecourse is home to Ireland's five most important flat races known as the Classics. Racing takes place 24 days each year from the mid-March until early November and guided tours of the venue are available outside of race days.

Not only does it have a world-famous racecourse, but it also has great food, shopping and places for a delicious beer. I visited for a weekend and went to its designer outlet shopping centre which was full of all the fancy and luxurious shops you can think of. It has more than 100 leading luxury boutiques with up to 60% off the RRP all year round. Every shop is of great quality and it’s a great activity to do while you are in the town.

Kildare shopping outlet. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Another is to have a delicious beer - or pint of Guinness of course as you are in Ireland after all. I would recommend Boyle’s pub run by by two sisters Susan and Judith, whose family has been in pubs and beer for five generations. The sister’s produce a beer called Brigid’s Ale as part of Two Sisters Brewing - and I must say it is delicious as it is made sweet with the honey from her beekeeper dad’s hives.

The pub hosts karaoke nights, and even wine tastings where you can taste and talk your way through three wines while enjoying nibbles. The bar's location in the centre of the town in the Market Square also makes it an ideal stop for those exploring the area. You can enjoy a delightful pint while taking in the vibrant surroundings.

Inside Boyle’s pub in Kildare. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Whether you're looking to start your evening with a refreshing drink or unwind after a day of sightseeing, Boyle's is the place to be. It offers a delightful selection of local and international beers, but also features an impressive range of wines.

In the Market Square you can also find great places to eat including the Firecastle and the Hartes of Kildare. Firecastle had a lovely cafe serving delicious pastries, cakes and savoury foods. It boasts an onsite bakery, an artisan grocery store and a take away breakfast and lunch which is served daily.

Firecastle with St Brigid’s Cathedral behind. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Hartes of Kildare is a multi-award winning gastropub which has great food and service. The ambience was lovely, and after visiting the two and eating there I would highly recommend.

Both of the eateries are also right next to historical sights where you can delve into Kildare’s rich and interesting history. Just around the corner is St Brigid’s Cathedral and its Round Tower. St Brigid is the patroness saint of Ireland St Brigid, and there is even now a new bank holiday in Ireland to celebrate her.

The story of St Brigid’s life and legacy is depicted in a beautiful stained glass window in the Cathedral. Overlooking the cathedral’s graveyard is the 33-metre-tall Round Tower. It is raised four metres above the ground and you can climb to the top for panoramic views of County Kildare.

Before the trip I didn’t know much at all about the patroness saint Brigid - but I left more fascinated than ever by her and the stories, and differing opinions Irish people have on her. By visiting Kildare and exploring the town you can found out so many interesting facts and stories about the well-known patroness saint.

The trip was provided by Ireland.com. Kildare is a 45-minute drive or 30-minute train ride from Dublin. Flights from London to Dublin cost from £28 with Ryanair and rooms at the Lawlors of Naas are from £158 a night. https://www.lawlors.ie/.