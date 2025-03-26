The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has issued a new travel warning for Laos in Southeast Asia.

Urging holidaymakers to be vigilant, the FCDO warned that "there is a risk of harassment when travelling alone". Brits in Laos were advised to use a known taxi service, either booked by their accommodation or one of the local taxi apps.

Using official transport services arranged through accommodation or legitimate apps provides an additional layer of security for solo travellers. The FCDO outlined specific safety measures for travellers to follow when using taxis in Laos.

"You should confirm the driver's identity and license plate matches when the vehicle arrives," the guidance stated. Travellers were also advised to "share their journey details with a friend or use the app's sharing feature if available".

The FCDO further warned Britons to "be wary of drivers claiming to be registered with app companies and trying to pick up passengers on the street". These precautions are designed to help tourists avoid potentially dangerous situations.

Areas where FCDO advises against all but essential travel include the Xaisomboun Province. Brits were told: "The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Xaisomboun Province. There are intermittent attacks on infrastructure and armed clashes with anti-government groups."