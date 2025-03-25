The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for a destination as “evacuation orders and road closures have been imposed”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foreign Office issued a new travel warning for South Korea on Tuesday (25 March). It warns: “Forest fires are ongoing in the south-eastern part of South Korea. Some evacuation orders and road closures have been imposed.

“You should pay close attention to warnings from local authorities and follow any safety instructions that they issue. Korean-language emergency alerts will automatically be sent to your mobile phone, and English-language translations of emergency alerts can be accessed on the National Disaster and Safety Portal and in the Emergency Ready App.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “You can track the location and progress of fires through the Korea Forest Service website in English and Korean. Contact the South Korean authorities by calling 119 if you need emergency assistance.”

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for a destination as “evacuation orders and road closures have been imposed”. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Previously it warned Brit holidaymakers of “heightened political tensions in South Korea.” It said: “Large demonstrations are likely to continue following President Yoon’s impeachment and arrest. Protests are particularly likely in the areas around Gwanghwamun and the Constitutional Court (Anguk), and could also occur in various parts of Seoul at different times, including in the areas around the Seoul Western District Court (Gongdeok) and the National Assembly (Yeouido). Follow the advice of local authorities and avoid large public gatherings.”

Currently the Foreign Office does not advise against travel to South Korea. But it is advised to keep up to date with any new advice issued.