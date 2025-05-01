Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oliver Bowering, 21, from Nottinghamshire, has travelled to a plethora of countries, but one has a special place in his heart, and that's Thailand.

However, it was a destination he hadn't even considered until a spontaneous decision changed everything. Oliver shares his travel journeys on TikTok, and spoke exclusively to global travel booking platform Omio about travelling to Thailand for the first time and how the experience changed him for the better.

He said: “It all started with a yes. When I had just turned 19, I got a new job and I naturally made a group of friends,. They had booked a flight to Thailand, so one day after hearing about it, I asked if it was okay if I came.

“They said yes, so I booked it that night. For as long as I can remember, I’ve been the impulsive type, but it didn’t settle in that I was about to travel 6,000 miles across the world at 19 years old with a group of friends. Bearing in mind, this was my second holiday without my parents. I ended up doing a well-known trail in Thailand called the Banana Pancake Trail and spent a total of 2 months and 2 days out there. The first time I went on this trial, I spent £8,000 – every penny I had to my name.”

He added: “Thailand introduced me to a completely different way of life. I came back from that trip a changed man. Many people who have gone travelling will say this – it changes you. It gives you a sense of freedom that you can’t find anywhere else. Thailand introduced me to travel, new cultures, new people, and a completely different way of life. From that moment, I knew I wasn’t finished, and it was just the beginning. This led me to come back a year later to stay in the country for another four months!”.

Oliver then goes on to describe the culture shock he experienced upon arriving in the country, as well as what he has come to love most about it. He said: “When I first arrived in Thailand, I was in complete disbelief and shock. I quickly realised the huge difference between what I perceived things were going to be like and what I actually experienced. As soon as I touched down in Bangkok, I was met with brash flashing lights, the biggest shopping malls you’ve ever seen, flashy cars and bikes, and public transport like no other – it was a shock to the system. It’s such a different way of life, and it took some getting used to.

“The most memorable thing, which is talked about a lot on social media, is the moment you walk out of the airport and you’re hit with the 'Bangkok heat’. You’ll never feel anything like it, especially when you’re not expecting it.”