A British tourist has been found dead under “suspicious circumstances” in the bathroom of a hotel in Turkey.

The 43-year-old male was found lying unconscious on the bathroom floor by staff at the residence in the Konakli area of Alanya, southern Turkey. He was pronounced dead at the scene upon the arrival of emergency services.

The man's death was classed as suspicious by a forensic physician. Police are launching an investigation into the Brit's mysterious death.

Alanya is a resort town on Turkey’s central Mediterranean coast (also known as the Turkish Riviera). Its wide beaches lined with hotels include Cleopatra Beach, where the Egyptian queen reputedly swam.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Turkey." News of the death comes after another British tourist and his pilot plunged thousands of feet to their deaths when their parachute failed during a paragliding flight from Turkey's Babadag mountain.

Turkish media reported that the two men, aged 22 and 29, were killed after the parachute malfunctioned. They were pronounced dead at the scene after other paragliders alerted the emergency services. An investigation into the pair's death has also been launched, according to local media reports.