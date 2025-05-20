Alanya Turkey: British tourist, 43, found dead in 'suspicious circumstances' on bathroom floor of hotel in Konakli area

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

20th May 2025, 10:51am
A British tourist has been found dead under “suspicious circumstances” in the bathroom of a hotel in Turkey.

The 43-year-old male was found lying unconscious on the bathroom floor by staff at the residence in the Konakli area of Alanya, southern Turkey. He was pronounced dead at the scene upon the arrival of emergency services.

The man's death was classed as suspicious by a forensic physician. Police are launching an investigation into the Brit's mysterious death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alanya is a resort town on Turkey’s central Mediterranean coast (also known as the Turkish Riviera). Its wide beaches lined with hotels include Cleopatra Beach, where the Egyptian queen reputedly swam.

A British tourist has been found dead under “suspicious circumstances” in the bathroom of a hotel in Turkey. (Photo: Getty Images)placeholder image
A British tourist has been found dead under “suspicious circumstances” in the bathroom of a hotel in Turkey. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Turkey." News of the death comes after another British tourist and his pilot plunged thousands of feet to their deaths when their parachute failed during a paragliding flight from Turkey's Babadag mountain.

Turkish media reported that the two men, aged 22 and 29, were killed after the parachute malfunctioned. They were pronounced dead at the scene after other paragliders alerted the emergency services. An investigation into the pair's death has also been launched, according to local media reports.

Related topics:TurkeyHotelPolice
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice