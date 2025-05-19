A German man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for killing a Welsh father-of-three during a stag do in Prague last year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Hoppe, 27, was convicted of grievous bodily harm (GBH) resulting in the death of David "Dai" Richards, a 31-year-old from Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf. The sentence was handed down by a court in the Czech capital this week, reported Wales Online.

The incident happened on September 21, 2023, while David was in Prague celebrating a friend's upcoming wedding. Czech police said the group had initially been getting along with another group of tourists before the mood changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At first, everything was calm and the tourists were chatting normally," said Czech Police spokesperson Jan Daněk. "Then there was a rift between them and one of them hit the other in the head with a vodka bottle. The blow was so strong that the injured person immediately fell to the ground and unfortunately died in hospital."

Hoppe, who admitted to the attack, pleaded guilty to the charge of GBH as well as disorderly conduct. According to Czech news outlet Odkryto, he told the court he had acted in a fit of rage and under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The judge, Daniella Sarah Sotolářová, acknowledged Hoppe’s remorse and otherwise clean record when passing sentence. "We also believed that you did not want to cause the death of the victim," she said.

David "Dai" Richards, a 31-year-old dad from Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, left behind wife, Jola and three children. | GoFundMe

She sentenced Hoppe to seven years in prison, ordered him to pay David’ family 4.7 million Czech crowns (approximately £158,758), and banned him from entering the Czech Republic for ten years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David, who had just returned from a family holiday the day before flying to Prague, was critically injured during the attack and died later in hospital. A post-mortem in Prague listed his provisional cause of death as brain trauma, swelling, and haemorrhaging. An inquest was opened in Pontypridd last October and adjourned for further investigation.

In an earlier statement, David’s sister-in-law Tammy Sheehan, cousin Gemma Thomas, and partner Jola Simms said: "It wasn't a fight like what I think some people are thinking – it was a blind attack. From the attack he actually passed away from blunt force trauma. David was talking to locals in the street when he took a blow to the back of the head."

David left behind three young children, Aurora, four, Bear, two, and Vienna, one. His family described him as the heart of their home.

"We would describe David as having the heart of a lion. He was an extremely family-orientated person. He was the fun one – he always brought the energy. We described him as the glue to the family," they said. "He was an absolutely amazing father, partner, son, brother, and friend. There isn't a bad word to be said about him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is absolutely awful. Jola being a single mother of three children, she is going to be in an awkward financial situation so we just wanted to help. The outpouring of love has been so overwhelming but it's comforting to see how well-loved he was," the family added.

AFC Abercynon, where David played football, also paid tribute: "The world has lost a good man – a father, a son, and a brother. This is a loss for all of us but the grief and sorrow that you as a family must feel are the deepest and most poignant and personal. Dai touched the lives of many involved at our club and we are devastated at this terrible loss. As a club we are here for any support you need and we are all thinking of you at this sad time. Rest in peace Dai."

David’s older brother Matthew also played for the same team.