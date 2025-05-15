Harrison McElroy was tragically only 24 when he lost his life on Mother’s Day.

Harrison McElroy, who was killed on Mother’s Day, has left behind a one-year old daughter. A GoFundMe has been set up on behalf of Harrison, who was only 24 at the time of his death.

The GoFoundMe reads: “Tragically on the 11th of May, a young loving father aged 24 was killed in a freak accident along the Forrest highway. Harrison pulled over onto the emergency lane, left the vehicle and was unfortunately struck by another oncoming travelling along the Forrest highway.

“He leaves behind a 1 and a half year old daughter and a devastated family.

We don’t often ask for help, but sometimes life puts you in a place where you have no choice but to reach out.”

Following contributions from people, Chloe Steele who set up the GoFundMe page has given an update where she wrote: “Thank you so much to everyone who has donated—we are incredibly grateful for your support during this heartbreaking time. Your kindness is helping us move forward in honouring Harrison’s memory and supporting the family.”

Harrison McElroy was killed along with a 31-year old woman, who has now been identified as his partner Kayla, when they were struck by a car and killed on Forrest Highway, which is located in South Yunderup, south of Perth in Australia. His brother Michael told 7News.com.au that “My little brother was a kind-hearted bloke. He took each day as it came without a worry.”

Michael also said: “He was the easiest going, laid-back young man I’ve ever met. He lived his life day by day and in the moment.”

Michael also told 7News.com.au that “I’m going to miss the times I spent with him getting up to no good without our parents knowing and went on to say that “I’m going to miss seeing him walk around in his favourite dressing gown, I’m going to miss spending nights by the fire drinking beers together.

“He made a huge impact on all our lives and on many others.”

Harrison McElroy and Kayla Sheppard were reportedly struck by a car while parked in an emergency lane on Forrest Highway, in South Yunderup, near Mandurah. At the time of the incident, Harrison and the woman had parked their sedan in the emergency lane before they exited the vehicle at around 6.30pm.

Shortly after the pair exited the vehicle, a Volvo station wagon that was reportedly travelling in the same direction, crashed into Harrison and the 31-year old woman.

According to 9 News, “The couple was travelling to Waroona with Mother's Day gifts on Sunday night when they pulled into an emergency lane near Mandurah. 9 News also said: “Sheppard's daughter was in the backseat of their parked MG sedan at the time of the crash.”