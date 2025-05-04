Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The family of a young dad killed in a car smash say they can’t believe they won’t see him again.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Hail died when his Volkswagen Passat came off the road and in the early hours. He suffered a serious head injury and died at the scene, say police.

Nathan’s family have paid tribute to the 25-year-old dad and in a statement said: “As a family we still can’t believe we are writing this; we are heartbroken to announce that Nathan died following a car crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Hail, of Tow Law, Durham, who died in a road collision on Saturday, April 26, on the A68, near High Hermitage Farm, Satley, Bishop Auckland. | Issued by Durham Police

“Nathan was only 25 with his whole life ahead of him. Nathan was a great son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to many, most importantly he was an amazing daddy to his little boy.

“We can’t believe we are never going to see him again and still keep thinking he is going to walk through the door. We will miss everything about him, his love of football and especially Newcastle United.

“Can we take this time to thank everyone who has supported us, from the emergency services who were with Nathan at the scene, to people who have sent us messages it is so greatly appreciated.”

Detective Constable Natalie Horner, from the Collison Investigation Unit added: "This is another tragic loss of such a young life and a harsh reminder of the heartache road death causes on the people left behind. Please stay safe on our roads - life is precious."

Nathan was from Tow Law in County Durham, near the North Pennines. The collision happened on the A68 at about 1.30am on Saturday, April 26, near High Hermitage Farm in Satley.