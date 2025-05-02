Colwick Country Park: Tributes to Valentine Ikechukwu, 16, who died in lake
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Valentine Ikechukwu, 16, has been described as a “well loved” son and brother to his three sisters and baby brother.
Emergency services were called at 5.20pm on Wednesday after Valentine got into difficulty whilst swimming in a lake.
In a statement, his family said: “Valentine will remain in our hearts forever. He was a well-loved son and brother, and we are absolutely devastated as a family. Long live Valentine, forever 16.
“He was a Nottingham College student and was well-liked amongst his friends. Words cannot describe what we are going through right now. We would kindly request for privacy so that we can grieve as a family and try to come to terms with what has happened to our Valentine. He will be forever missed.”
Detective Inspector Gail Routledge said: “Valentine’s family are being supported by specially trained officers following this incident. This was a tragedy where a young boy has lost his life. Our thoughts remain with Valentine’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.
“While work continues to understand how Valentine came into difficulty, I would like to take this opportunity to highlight the devastating consequences of entering open water – regardless of whether people do so deliberately or inadvertently.”
The tragedy happened at Colwick Country Park in Nottinghamshire. A rescue operation was launched involving a police underwater search team and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and Valentine was discovered shortly before 8pm.
His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.