A family have paid a heartfelt tribute to a teenager who died in a lake on one of the warmest days of the year so far.

Valentine Ikechukwu, 16, has been described as a “well loved” son and brother to his three sisters and baby brother.

Emergency services were called at 5.20pm on Wednesday after Valentine got into difficulty whilst swimming in a lake.

In a statement, his family said: “Valentine will remain in our hearts forever. He was a well-loved son and brother, and we are absolutely devastated as a family. Long live Valentine, forever 16.

Nottingham College student, Valentine Ikechukwu, has been described as a “well loved” son and brother to his three sisters and baby brother. He died in a lake at Colwick Country Park in Nottinghamshire on Wednesday, April 30 | Issued by Nottinghamshire Police

“He was a Nottingham College student and was well-liked amongst his friends. Words cannot describe what we are going through right now. We would kindly request for privacy so that we can grieve as a family and try to come to terms with what has happened to our Valentine. He will be forever missed.”

Detective Inspector Gail Routledge said: “Valentine’s family are being supported by specially trained officers following this incident. This was a tragedy where a young boy has lost his life. Our thoughts remain with Valentine’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

Colwick Country Park | John Laws

“While work continues to understand how Valentine came into difficulty, I would like to take this opportunity to highlight the devastating consequences of entering open water – regardless of whether people do so deliberately or inadvertently.”

The tragedy happened at Colwick Country Park in Nottinghamshire. A rescue operation was launched involving a police underwater search team and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and Valentine was discovered shortly before 8pm.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.