Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a little boy who was killed in a car crash because of his mother’s dangerous driving.

Zac Roe was nine when he died in a road traffic collision caused by his mother Barbara, whose car slammed into a cattle transporter as she overtook a Ford Transit van on a blind bend, crossing a solid white line in the middle of the road - which forbids overtaking. She’s now been jailed.

His grandparents have issued a tribute to “a popular boy who had many friends”.

They said: “We want to pay tribute to this much-loved boy. His father adored him, as did we. He was a popular boy who had many friends.

Zac Roe, who died in a car crash. His mum Barbara Rose has admitted causing death by dangerous driving and has been jailed for five years | Dorset Police

“He had an amazing imagination. He just loved making things out of Lego, twigs, cardboard, string and Sellotape. Just the same as his dad did when he was Zac’s age. He was talented at drawing and spent many hours adding detail to whatever he drew.

“We called him nature boy as he loved being outdoors, making dens, riding his bike and scooter, playing parkour and army games. He just loved life. He was always smiling. He should be here now enjoying his life.

“Money has been raised and there in now a therapy dog named after Zac. This is Zac’s legacy as he loved dogs. If anyone one would like to donate in Zac’s memory please go to the ‘Dogs for Health’ Facebook page.

“We will never stop loving him. The good memories are too hard to think about yet. But when we are ready to remember them, we will know how much he loved his short life, which was brutally taken away. No one will ever forget our wonderful Zac. Our grief will last until our last breath.”

Witnesses said that before the crash the 39-year-old’s car was speeding as she overtook other vehicles. Roe admitted causing death by dangerous driving and today was sentenced to five years in prison. Members of the public attempted to give first aid at the scene before the emergency services arrived. Roe was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not believed to be serious.

Barbara Roe has been jailed for five years after admitting causing death by dangerous driving for a crash which killed her nine-year-old son Zac in March 2024 in Dorset | Dorset Police

Police Constable Gavin Newbury, of Dorset Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team said: “This tragic case is the cruellest of reminders of the truly devastating consequences that sadly occur when motorists drive in a dangerous or reckless manner.

“Our thoughts are absolutely with Zac’s loved ones, who have been supported by specially trained officers throughout. While we fully appreciate nothing will ever make up for their loss, our role has been to diligently investigate the circumstances of this collision and bring the evidence before the courts to allow the justice process to follow its course.”

Roe, of Ludgershall, Wiltshire, has also been disqualified from driving for seven and a half years. The accident happened at 5.20pm on Monday, March 25 last year on the A354 near East Woodyates in North Dorset.