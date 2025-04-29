Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a man who died following a collision in Sunderland has paid an emotional tribute to their "rock" as police continue to investigate the incident.

Shortly after 10.45am on Monday, April 14, police were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A690 Durham Road at the junction with Ettrick Grove. It was reported that a red Subaru Forester was travelling eastbound when it collided with a blue Volkswagen Tiguan.

Paul Andrew Fulcher, known as Andrew, who was driving the Volkswagen, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, the 53-year-old sadly died on Friday afternoon, April 25.

In a statement released today his family said: “Our hearts are shattered by the loss of Andrew Fulcher - a loving husband, son, dad, and grandad. He was our rock, our protector, and the soul of our family. He wasn’t just loved by us, but by hundreds of friends who will feel his absence deeply.

“Everywhere he went, he left behind kindness, laughter, and unforgettable memories. He would do anything to help someone in need, and if you were lucky enough to meet him, you never forgot him. His humour, his pranks, his huge heart - they made him truly one of a kind.

“The hole he leaves behind can never be filled. We will miss him more than words can ever say. We kindly ask for privacy while we navigate this incredibly difficult time.”

An investigation was launched by Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit. On Sunday, a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on police bail.

Inspector Steve Clare said: "This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are firmly with Andrew’s loved ones at this devastating time. We will continue to offer them all of the support they need."

He added that although an arrest had been made, enquiries were ongoing. "We want to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision – particularly anyone who was travelling on Springwell Road, Ettrick Grove or Durham Road.

“We’re also asking for anyone who stopped to help to get in touch – if they haven’t already. We know several kind-hearted members of the public stopped and it’s those people we want to hear from.”

Witnesses are asked to contact Northumbria Police either via direct message on social media, through the live chat function on the Force website, or by calling 101, quoting reference number NP-20250414-0281.