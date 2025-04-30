Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cyclist John Shelton was killed as he rode along a “long and straight” road in Leeds on Monday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grieving wife of a cyclist who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run collision has spoken out about her husband and “much loved dad”, John Shelton. The 48, from Tyldesley in Manchester, was killed as he rode along a “long and straight” road in Leeds on Monday (April 28).

In a tribute, Mr Shelton’s wife Lucy, said: “Our John was a much loved Dad, Husband, Son, Brother, Uncle, friend and colleague who was brought up in Little Hutton and settled in Astley, Greater Manchester. John had a warm heart and would always try and help family, friends and colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He lived and breathed for our five- year-old son who was our IVF/ICSI miracle and we were making plans over the coming months to make memories with our son. John has been tragically taken from us following horrific circumstances of his death and life will never be the same again.

“He will be remembered as one of a kind and we will cherish our memories and they will live on as we navigate supporting our son with a life without his dad. We would ask that people please respect our privacy at this tragic time.”

“Much loved dad” John Shelton was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Leeds | West Yorkshire Police

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) are continuing to investigate Monday’s incident on Ridge Road, Micklefield which took place at about 2pm, close to the premises of Ridge Road Energy.

The cyclist was riding along a long and straight single-carriageway section of the road and in direction away from the Great North Road when he was involved in a collision with a white Volkswagen Golf travelling in the same direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Golf and its occupants failed to stop at the scene, leaving John with fatal injuries. The vehicle was later found abandoned and burnt out in the Potternewton area of Leeds. Two males have since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “Our hearts go out to John’s family at what is a desperately sad time, and I want to reassure the public that we have multiple active enquiries ongoing into this incident.

“Two people have been arrested and released on bail, but we continue to strongly urge anyone who can assist our investigation into this hit and run collision to come forward. Information and footage from the public is always vital in these inquiries and I want to thank those who have spoken with us so far.”

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101 or go online to the West Yorkshire Police website live chat facility quoting reference 13250236829. Alternatively, anyone with information can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.