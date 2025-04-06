Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of dad ‘Big’ Steve Davis, who died suddenly this week, have described him as a “gentle giant” and said his “amazing laugh that could be heard for miles”.

Tributes have been paid to a loving partner and dad - described as a 'gentle giant' - who was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash. Steve Davis, in his 40s, passed away after an incident on the A45 in Warwickshire at around 5.15pm on March 31.

Now, family and friends have raised almost £10,000 in his memory - and to support his family through the tragedy.

His sister-in-law, Karen Dunn, paid tribute to him saying: "Steve was such a kind, caring man, a gentle giant. He was a husband, dad, son, brother, uncle and friend. He would do anything for anybody, a genuinely lovely man, who protected those that he loved and cared for at any cost.

"He had an amazing laugh that could be heard for miles, he could always bring a smile to any face, whatever the occasion, his sense of humour was the best. Losing Steve was so sudden and unexpected, and he has left a huge gap in the lives of so many of us."

She added: "Nothing can change the huge loss we are all feeling with Steve not here, but it would be so lovely if together we could help Steve's family to have some of the worry and financial pressure of organising Steve's funeral taken away and also hopefully make their lives moving forwards that tiny bit easier."

Steve's step daughter was among those to pay tribute, saying: "I lost someone I’ve referred to as Dad for plenty of years. It was very unexpected."

She said the GoFundMe fundraiser would help cover funeral costs and allow a fitting service for someone who "truly deserves the best he could get".

A friend also paid tribute to 'Big Steve', saying: "Rest in peace, Big Steve. It’s been so long since I’ve seen you, but I’ll never forget the good times we had working the clubs. Your presence, laughter, and kindness will be deeply missed. Gone but never forgotten. Sending love and strength to family and friends during this difficult time."

Police are appealing for information after the crash, which saw a motorcycle hit a tree on the A45 near Dunchurch, Rugby.

"The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, sustained serious injuries and was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin has been informed," a Warwickshire Police spokesperson said. "Road closures were in place while emergency services were in attendance."

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage from the area at that time, should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 263 of March 31.