A devastated dad has spoken of his "overbearing" grief after losing his son in a car crash - and how he "never got to say goodbye".

Teenager Jordan Thomas Laskowski died after he was ejected from a vehicle during a crash in Indiana, in the US, on Friday (April 4) as his family made it's way home from a spring break trip.

The 14-year-old's youngster sister, Riley, 12, was also thrown from the vehicle, while another sister Gracie, eight, was also travelling, along with their mother Taylor Kammes, 35, and their grandmother.

Now his father, who was not in the car at the time, has spoken of the devastation the incident has caused, saying: "This pain I’m feeling is overbearing. I never got to say goodbye to my son. He was my best friend and everyone knew that.

"I was so excited to watch him play high school football this year. He was an amazing kid. Everything just ripped away. I love you, Jordan Thomas."

Jordan Thomas Laskowski died after he was ejected from a vehicle during a crash in Indiana | GoFundMe

A loved one, on a GoFundMe page launched for the family, said Riley was in hospital with "serious injuries", while the other family members were unhurt. The family had been traveling home in the Chicago area after a trip to North Carolina when the crash occurred.

Justin Fuston, a detective sergeant and public information officer with the Lebanon Police Department, told People the vehicle appeared to have suffered a 'malfunction' before the crash.

"According to the driver of the vehicle, she’d been having issues with the vehicle for the last couple of weeks," he said, confirming an investigation is ongoing.

The fundraiser, which was nearing $60,000 on Wednesday (April 9), spoke of the strong bond between father and son, saying: "The bond between Scott and Jordan was especially strong, founded on their shared love of sports, music, and their mutual passion for the Dallas Cowboys. Together, they cheered on their team, and it’s a memory Scott will cherish forever."

Jordan was also his sisters' "protector and their hero", it said, urging people to "take a moment to hug your children, tell the people you love how much they matter, and cherish every moment with them". "Let us all honor Jordan’s memory by expressing our love for those closest to us every single day," they added.