Jeff Brazier has opened up about the loss of Jade Goody saying “we need her as a mother”.

TV star Jeff Brazier has said his family “needs” Jade Goody back. The 45-year-old presenter has sons Bobby, 21, and 20-year-old Freddy with the late 'Big Brother' legend.

Jade died in 2009 at the age of 27 following a battle with cervical cancer. Jeff has now opened up about the loss saying “we need her as a mother at the moment”.

He told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "To lose the mother of your children is a huge trauma that, of course, shapes your life. It comes down to the fact that we need her.

"It’s not just about missing her - we need her as a mother at the moment, and we always have done, in all honesty. I think sometimes it’s termed that she is missed and we’re doing our best to cope. Sometimes, you have no choice but to look at it and realise we need her at this point."

Jeff's comments come after it emerged he is attempting to legally block contact between his youngest and Jade's mother Jackiey Budden, whom it is claimed has been "incredibly detrimental" for his wellbeing.

Jeff got his start in television when he appeared on the BBC reality series 'Shipwrecked' in 2000 and these days is a regular on 'This Morning' and 'Loose Men' among other daytime favorites, but admitted that he was "frowned upon in the industry when he first started out and has turned to meditation to boost his confidence.

Jeff - who is now married to Kate Dwyer - said: "I like learning about myself and the idea that I am developing and improving. It’s a big motivation to be pushing myself as a husband and as a dad. I don’t think I would be able to juggle the boys and my career if it wasn’t for the balance that spirituality affords me.

“I started meditating a few years ago, and the more accepting of the flaws and strengths I am, the more I feel worthy to turn up to a TV ­studio. Before, I would feel hugely ­inferior to everybody else in there.

“I was just a kid from a council estate who went on a reality show. I was frowned upon for entering the industry in that way."