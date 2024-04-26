Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bobby Brazier has been cast in an upcoming drama alongside stars from EastEnders and Gavin and Stacey.

The actor, who was a firm favourite on Strictly Come Dancing will be joining the cast of new Paramount Plus drama, Curfew. The 20-year-old joined EastEnders in 2022 as Freddie Slater, but he has been noticeably missing from Albert Square as his success outside the soap has grown.

Curfew, tells the story of a society where men have to adhere to a nightly curfew under “The Women’s Safety Act” and is an adaptation of Jayne Cowie’s 2022 novel After Dark.

Brazier has been cast as “vocal schoolboy” James, who is advocating for the curfew to be abolished. He joins former EastEnders stars Lucy Benjamin, Larry Lamb and Anita Dobson, as well as series leads Sarah Parish, Mitchell Robertson, Mandip Gill and Alexandra Burke.

Benjamin, who is best known for her role as Lisa Fowler in EastEnders, is set to play DCI Sue Ferguson. Lamb, who starred as EastEnders villain Archie Mitchell and the dad in Gavin and Stacey is playing the role of Rhys Holden, whose family arrive and have adjust to the curfew system. Whilst Dobson who played Angie Watts in EastEnders, stars as Janet, who runs a safe home for women that don’t want to cohabit with men.

The rest of the show’s cast which was announced in February also includes: Tommy McDonnell, Adam Korson, Amy Louise Pemberton, Imogen Sandhu, James Craven, Selorm Adonu and Raphael D’Alterio.

What is Curfew about?

Curfew is set in a society where men live under “The Woman’s Safety Act” and have to adhere to a strict nightly curfew. The series is based on the 2022 novel After Dark by Jayne Cowie.

The synopsis for Curfew reads: “Every night, a woman’s body is discovered brutally murdered in curfew hours. Veteran Police officer Pamela Green (Sarah Parish) believes a man must be responsible, however, in a world where men are bound by the curfew system, if Pamela proves a man committed this murder she could bring The Women’s Safety Act crashing down. Powerful forces are determined to make the curfew a success and will do whatever it takes to silence Pamela in her relentless pursuit of the truth.”